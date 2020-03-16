TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of TechnipFMC worth $39,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,210,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

