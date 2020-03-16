Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TSE:TCS opened at C$17.36 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

