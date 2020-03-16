Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 148,734.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of Teladoc Health worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,435,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $9,479,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 41.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.