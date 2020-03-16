Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Teleflex worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

NYSE:TFX traded down $41.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.54. 30,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.