Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,048 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Tenaris worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenaris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tenaris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

NYSE TS opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

