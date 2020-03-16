Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market cap of $690,523.33 and $113.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.03389099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00774633 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00025595 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

