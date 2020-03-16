Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target cut by analysts at Sidoti from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,387,000 after acquiring an additional 259,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after acquiring an additional 84,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after acquiring an additional 84,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,104,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after acquiring an additional 298,625 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.