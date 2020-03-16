The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,681 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $45.26. 28,673,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,033,190. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

