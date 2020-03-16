The Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Livecoin, Binance and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Radar Relay, AirSwap, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.