THEKEY Trading Down 48% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LBank. THEKEY has a total market cap of $795,861.20 and approximately $5,126.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,900,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.