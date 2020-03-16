Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

NYSE TMO traded down $20.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.35. 3,735,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.44 and its 200-day moving average is $309.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.22 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

