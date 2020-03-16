THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) General Counsel Acquires $14,840.00 in Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) General Counsel Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $34,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TCRD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. 342,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. Analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCRD. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, THL Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 77,256 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

