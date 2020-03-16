Thrive Token (THRT) Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 164.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $310,660.23 and approximately $547.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.04188852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

