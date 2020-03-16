Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 24,848 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.41% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. 45,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $51,380.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

