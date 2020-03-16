Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 29,301 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.