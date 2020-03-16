Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 47,158 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 258.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 610,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,257,000 after buying an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 306,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,009,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $14.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.48. 3,909,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

