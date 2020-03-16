Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 62,849 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Cognex worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $5.24 on Monday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 106,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,565. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.