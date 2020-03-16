Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.93% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,860,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,284. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.62 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.

