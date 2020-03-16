Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.33% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ SVC traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $6.88. 2,069,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.42%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.