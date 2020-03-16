Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 33,463 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.56% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.18. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

