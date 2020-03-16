Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.31% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 615,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

