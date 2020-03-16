Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 3,052,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,429. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock valued at $507,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

