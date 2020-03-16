Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Popular worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

BPOP stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.