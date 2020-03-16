Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. 3,079,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,036,014. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.