Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.17 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,894,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $56.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.58. 75,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,608. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $390.02 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,917 shares of company stock worth $45,302,381 in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

