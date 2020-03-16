Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.35. 348,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.