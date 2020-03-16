Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.03 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $84,056,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after buying an additional 76,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,680,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $39.33 on Monday, hitting $314.97. 57,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,333. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $330.24 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

