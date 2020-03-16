Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.31 Million Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.94% of TriMas worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriMas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $978.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

