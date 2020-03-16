Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $19.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.60. 3,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,618. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $232.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.