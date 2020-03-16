Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.78 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

EXPD traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.15. 181,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

