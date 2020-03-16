Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.86 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

PKI traded down $5.74 on Monday, hitting $68.08. 92,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,927. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

