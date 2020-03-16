Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.38% of Terreno Realty worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 282,687 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 196,949 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 106,341 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

TRNO stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 391,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,989. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

