Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.07% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 352,807 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 164,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,183. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.