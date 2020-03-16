Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 289,495 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.70% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $17,001,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,497,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,918 in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 41,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,202. The stock has a market cap of $932.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

