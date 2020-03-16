Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 34,090 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of Canada Goose worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

