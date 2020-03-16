Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 70,009 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

