Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

TXRH traded down $6.69 on Monday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,138. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

