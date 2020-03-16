Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,936 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Mercury Systems worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,826. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

