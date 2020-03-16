Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,756,514 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,756,514 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.50% of EQT worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 493,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

