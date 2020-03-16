Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 209,016 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.38% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 422,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 30,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

