TokenPay One Day Volume Reaches $718,548.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $604,783.02 and $718,548.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00034100 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00115832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.97 or 1.02135805 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000815 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,980,731 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,504 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.