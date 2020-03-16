TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $27,187.72 and approximately $140.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,831,387 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

