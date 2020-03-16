Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.