TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,696,000. InterXion accounts for approximately 8.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.72% of InterXion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

INXN stock remained flat at $$77.41 during midday trading on Monday. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.