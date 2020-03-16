TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 275,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,931,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. 8,667,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.