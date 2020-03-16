TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $27.82 Million in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,818,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 3.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 366,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 19,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Caldera Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 232,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $21.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,086. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.