TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises about 5.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Raytheon worth $43,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,486,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,546,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after buying an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $20.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.