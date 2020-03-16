Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 11,396 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded down $22.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.47. 725,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,539. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.