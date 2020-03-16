Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,399 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $78.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,711,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,722,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

