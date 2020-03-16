Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 176,228 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 248.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 176,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,138. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.